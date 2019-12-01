[please login to make this ad block disappear]
How to Make Your Kayak an Extension of Your Body
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|14 min. ago
|Rating:
|
One of my favorite parts about Jackson Kayaks is that, in tandem with some accessories, I can get the best fit out of any boat I’ve ever been in. For me, having my boat be super snug is the most imp [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Happy Holidays From All of Us at Jackson Adventures
Jackson Kayak (Dec 25) - The whole extended Jackson Family wishes you an amazing holiday. read more...
Inexpensive Christmas Gifts for the Cold Weather Paddler
Jackson Kayak (Dec 23) - Inexpensive Christmas gifts for the cold weather paddler Looking for Inexpensive Christmas gifts for the cold weather paddler? Greg Parker is here to help with his top presents for the kayaker in your life. read more...
What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?
Jackson Kayak (Dec 23) - Ask this question to any boater and you’ll get a plethora of answers and opinions. Our current adventure vehicle is a 2006 Chevy Express Van 2500 that we found at a local used car lot. read more...
Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
Jackson Kayak (Dec 22) - Not sure whats the differences between the new Zen 3.0 and the older model. Don’t sweat, Seth Ashworth has laid out some side by sides for us up in cold canada and gave us his overview. Looking forward to hearing his full thoughts on this boat some time soon. read more...
Whitewater Kayaking 2019 in Review
Jackson Kayak (Dec 21) - 2019 has been a pretty awesome year for me. My paddling definitely took a turn and headed in a different direction, which I think has been for the better. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|