Whitewater Kayaking 2019 in Review

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:24 min. ago
2019 has been a pretty awesome year for me. My paddling definitely took a turn and headed in a different direction, which I think has been for the better.

What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?

Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - Ask this question to any boater and you’ll get a plethora of answers and opinions. Our current adventure vehicle is a 2006 Chevy Express Van 2500 that we found at a local used car lot.  read more...

Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2

Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - Not sure whats the differences between the new Zen 3.0 and the older model. Don’t sweat, Seth Ashworth has laid out some side by sides for us up in cold canada and gave us his overview. Looking forward to hearing his full thoughts on this boat some time soon.  read more...

Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition

Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - The first competition of the year for me was the Irish Kayak Angling Cahore competition in Wexford on the south east coast of Ireland. This is a comp that I look forward too every year, the fishing and weather is generally always pretty good, tho the tidal currents can be pretty mental while outside the bay.  read more...

8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker

Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - Here are 8 qualities for whitewater kayaking, hope it can give you ideas to try new things !  read more...

How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle

Jackson Kayak (Dec 19) - When I’m giving kayaking and kayak fishing talks at sports shows and expos, I like to spend some time talking paddles. Most people spend more time picking their kayak than how to pick the right kayak paddle. But, your paddle is the way you move your kayak, so, you should try to buy the most expensive, lightest paddle you can afford. Lighter paddles are less fatiguing, meaning you can enjoy your time on the water longer and feel less sore at the end of the day.  read more...

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 19Jackson Kayak Time to catch something big from the kayak!!
Dec 19Jackson Kayak Ode to the Whitewater Community
Dec 18Jackson Kayak How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Dec 17Jackson Kayak Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Dec 16Jackson Kayak 8 Whitewater Qualities
Dec 16Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Big Plans for Whitewater
Dec 16Jackson Kayak It’s Never Over Until It’s Over
Dec 15Jackson Kayak A Kiwi at Keeners
Dec 14Jackson Kayak Packing Tips for a Globetrotting kayak angler
Dec 14Jackson Kayak Tips on Plugging a Waterfall
Dec 13Jackson Kayak Cataract and Westwater Canyons
Dec 12Jackson Kayak Teaching Kids to Kayak 4/5: Swimming in Whitewater
Dec 11Jackson Kayak Cold Water Catches
Dec 11Jackson Kayak Truly magical river to explore - The Lower Kynshi
Dec 10Jackson Kayak Take Action for Nolichucky Wild & Scenic
Dec 9Jackson Kayak FIsh Catching journeys for year 2020
Dec 7Jackson Kayak Green Race 2019
Dec 7Jackson Kayak Target 2020 – Paddling, Pitching and Adventure
Dec 7Jackson Kayak The 5th Anniversary of the Bodden Bash Is Coming
Dec 6Jackson Kayak The Single Duo – Paddling With My Brother
Dec 5Jackson Kayak Epic captivating event for whitewater paddlers - The Green Race!
Dec 5Jackson Kayak World Cup in Freestyle Kayaking 2020 goes to Cracow !
Dec 5Jackson Kayak Making a List
Dec 4Jackson Kayak 5 Tips on Becoming a Better Angler
Dec 4Jackson Kayak Let’s Talk About Swims
Dec 3Jackson Kayak Giving back to grow the sport of Paddling
Dec 3Jackson Kayak How Durable Is a Jackson Kayak?
Dec 2Jackson Kayak Unique fishing opportunities at Christchurch harbour!!
Nov 30Jackson Kayak Cost of New vs Used in Whitewater
Nov 30Jackson Kayak Millau rust scrub session
Nov 29Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing – Get Started!
Nov 29Jackson Kayak Kids Just Want to Have Fun
Nov 27Jackson Kayak Bravo!! Taking the middle line going down Oceana rapid of the Tallulah river
Nov 27Jackson Kayak BIG Bass Basics
Nov 26Jackson Kayak Know some fascinating fish facts - Hybridization In Black Bass
Nov 26Jackson Kayak What’s stopping you from having fun and pursuing kayaking!!
Nov 25Jackson Kayak Making The Most Of Small Features
Nov 25Jackson Kayak Doing some freshwater fishing at The Irish Kayak Angling Muckno Competition
Nov 25Jackson Kayak In the world of tournament fishing things are seldom perfect...
Nov 25Jackson Kayak 5 Tips for Getting Your Boat Through the Airport
Nov 23Jackson Kayak Mental and Physical Benefits of Kayaking
Nov 21Jackson Kayak Why Kayaking Is Insane(ly) Fun for Kids
Nov 20Jackson Kayak New Zealand Travel Hacks
Nov 20Jackson Kayak Kayak Camping With Ray
Nov 20Jackson Kayak Port Phillip Bay Kayak Flat Head Fishing
