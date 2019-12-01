[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Whitewater Kayaking 2019 in Review
2019 has been a pretty awesome year for me. My paddling definitely took a turn and headed in a different direction, which I think has been for the better.
More from Jackson Kayak
What’s Your Adventure Vehicle?
Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - Ask this question to any boater and you’ll get a plethora of answers and opinions. Our current adventure vehicle is a 2006 Chevy Express Van 2500 that we found at a local used car lot. read more...
Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - Not sure whats the differences between the new Zen 3.0 and the older model. Don’t sweat, Seth Ashworth has laid out some side by sides for us up in cold canada and gave us his overview. Looking forward to hearing his full thoughts on this boat some time soon. read more...
Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - The first competition of the year for me was the Irish Kayak Angling Cahore competition in Wexford on the south east coast of Ireland. This is a comp that I look forward too every year, the fishing and weather is generally always pretty good, tho the tidal currents can be pretty mental while outside the bay. read more...
8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker
Jackson Kayak (Dec 20) - Here are 8 qualities for whitewater kayaking, hope it can give you ideas to try new things ! read more...
How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Jackson Kayak (Dec 19) - When I’m giving kayaking and kayak fishing talks at sports shows and expos, I like to spend some time talking paddles. Most people spend more time picking their kayak than how to pick the right kayak paddle. But, your paddle is the way you move your kayak, so, you should try to buy the most expensive, lightest paddle you can afford. Lighter paddles are less fatiguing, meaning you can enjoy your time on the water longer and feel less sore at the end of the day. read more...
