Zen 3.0 First Impression and Side by Side With Zen 2
Not sure whats the differences between the new Zen 3.0 and the older model. Don’t sweat, Seth Ashworth has laid out some side by sides for us up in cold canada and gave us his overview. Looking forw [...]
Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Jackson Kayak (10 hrs. ago) - The first competition of the year for me was the Irish Kayak Angling Cahore competition in Wexford on the south east coast of Ireland. This is a comp that I look forward too every year, the fishing and weather is generally always pretty good, tho the tidal currents can be pretty mental while outside the bay. read more...
8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker
Jackson Kayak (15 hrs. ago) - Here are 8 qualities for whitewater kayaking, hope it can give you ideas to try new things ! read more...
How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
Jackson Kayak (18 hrs. ago) - When I’m giving kayaking and kayak fishing talks at sports shows and expos, I like to spend some time talking paddles. Most people spend more time picking their kayak than how to pick the right kayak paddle. But, your paddle is the way you move your kayak, so, you should try to buy the most expensive, lightest paddle you can afford. Lighter paddles are less fatiguing, meaning you can enjoy your time on the water longer and feel less sore at the end of the day. read more...
Time to catch something big from the kayak!!
Jackson Kayak (Dec 19) - Chasing Beasts Something I have been planning on catching from the kayak for quite a while now is a Common skate, a huge flat fish that can grow well over 200lb in weight, also while targeting them in this location there is a very slight chance of catching a Shark. read more...
Ode to the Whitewater Community
Jackson Kayak (Dec 19) - I recently moved. Not very far, just across the border with the great north. Transitioning from a nomadic lifestyle mostly in the American west for the past 5 years to having a house in the city, it feels big. Its been a little hard, I don’t know many people here at all and the city hustles along whether I’m new or not. But you know who has been the most welcoming here? The whitewater community. read more...
