8 essential elements to master to become a better whitewater kayaker

How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle Jackson Kayak (3 hrs. ago) - When I’m giving kayaking and kayak fishing talks at sports shows and expos, I like to spend some time talking paddles. Most people spend more time picking their kayak than how to pick the right kayak paddle. But, your paddle is the way you move your kayak, so, you should try to buy the most expensive, lightest paddle you can afford. Lighter paddles are less fatiguing, meaning you can enjoy your time on the water longer and feel less sore at the end of the day. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Ode to the Whitewater Community Jackson Kayak (15 hrs. ago) - I recently moved. Not very far, just across the border with the great north. Transitioning from a nomadic lifestyle mostly in the American west for the past 5 years to having a house in the city, it feels big. Its been a little hard, I don’t know many people here at all and the city hustles along whether I’m new or not. But you know who has been the most welcoming here? The whitewater community. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition Jackson Kayak (Dec 17) - The first competition of the year for me was the Irish Kayak Angling Cahore competition in Wexford on the south east coast of Ireland. This is a comp that I look forward too every year, the fishing and weather is generally always pretty good, tho the tidal currents can be pretty mental while outside the […] read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

