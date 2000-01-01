How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle

More from Jackson Kayak

Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition Jackson Kayak (Dec 17) - The first competition of the year for me was the Irish Kayak Angling Cahore competition in Wexford on the south east coast of Ireland. This is a comp that I look forward too every year, the fishing and weather is generally always pretty good, tho the tidal currents can be pretty mental while outside the […] read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

A Kiwi at Keeners Jackson Kayak (Dec 15) - In July and August 2019 during what was an exceptionally cold winter in New Zealand, I was fortunate enough to travel abroad to Canada and take part in the Keener program. My name is Nick Collier, I’m a 16-year-old born and bred kiwi with a huge passion for kayaking. As aforementioned, I traveled to Canada and got the opportunity to soak up not only the sunshine but an immense amount of information whilst paddling the Ottawa river. My Keener coaches for session two were, in no particular order, Stephen Wright, Clay Wright, Tyler Curtis, James Nighthawk, Courtney Kerin and guest coach Casey Bryant-Jones. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

