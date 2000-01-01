How to Pick the Right Kayak Paddle
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|5 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
When I’m giving kayaking and kayak fishing talks at sports shows and expos, I like to spend some time talking paddles. Most people spend more time picking their kayak than how to pick the right kayak paddle
More from Jackson Kayak
Irish Kayak Angling Cahore Competition
Jackson Kayak (Dec 17) - The first competition of the year for me was the Irish Kayak Angling Cahore competition in Wexford on the south east coast of Ireland. This is a comp that I look forward too every year, the fishing and weather is generally always pretty good, tho the tidal currents can be pretty mental while outside the […] read more...
8 Whitewater Qualities
Jackson Kayak (Dec 16) - Here are 8 qualities for whitewater kayaking, hope it can give you ideas to try new things. read more...
Jackson Kayak Announces Big Plans for Whitewater
Jackson Kayak (Dec 16) - Jackson Kayak always looks towards the future, so while we are rocked by the resignation of our founder and designer – the irreplaceable ‘EJ’ Jackson – we have a wealth of the world’s most experienced paddlers eager to take on greater roles. read more...
It’s Never Over Until It’s Over
Jackson Kayak (Dec 16) - I love my tournament fishing in the U.K and we are very lucky to have a full calendar of events covering the whole country and pretty much every angling style. read more...
A Kiwi at Keeners
Jackson Kayak (Dec 15) - In July and August 2019 during what was an exceptionally cold winter in New Zealand, I was fortunate enough to travel abroad to Canada and take part in the Keener program. My name is Nick Collier, I’m a 16-year-old born and bred kiwi with a huge passion for kayaking. As aforementioned, I traveled to Canada and got the opportunity to soak up not only the sunshine but an immense amount of information whilst paddling the Ottawa river. My Keener coaches for session two were, in no particular order, Stephen Wright, Clay Wright, Tyler Curtis, James Nighthawk, Courtney Kerin and guest coach Casey Bryant-Jones. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|