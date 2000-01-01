ISLE Explorer Giveaway

More from Isle Surf and SUP

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





How To Buy An Inflatable Paddle Board Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 15) - If you’re interested in buying a new inflatable stand up paddle board (iSUP) then you’ve come to the right place! Perhaps, you’ve already done some research on the difference between inflatable and hard paddle boards. You’re probably attracted to minimal storage requirements, easy transportation, and superb durability of iSUPs when compared to rigid paddle boards. Even though you’ve narrowed the search a bit, you still have a handful of important questions to ask yourself when figuring out how to buy an inflatable paddle board. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: