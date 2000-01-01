5 Dog-Inspired Poses For SUP Yoga

More from Isle Surf and SUP

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





The Must-Have RV Accessory of 2020 Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 6) - Let’s face it — kayaks, canoes, and epoxy paddle boards are not ideal for transporting or storing inside your RV when you’re traveling. In fact, these paddle vessels are too big to store anywhere inside your rig and require you to purchase bulky rack systems to secure them to the back or roof of your RV. While you desperately want to bring your RV accessories and toys with you on all your adventures, they just aren’t convenient for cross-country travel. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

This Is Why the Frontier Continues to Sell Out Isle Surf and SUP (Dec 6 2019) - Moments after the Frontier was released in June, paddle boarders across the country fell in love with its hybrid shape, innovative design, and never-before-seen carbon fiber paddle. Since its release, the Frontier has been flying off the shelves and has become a customer favorite in and out of the water. But, how does a new model become a top-seller immediately after its release? Below, we list the five reasons why the Frontier is the hottest epoxy SUP right now. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: