Why Paddle Boarding Is Great for Your Mental Health
It’s no secret that exercise and meditation are great for your mental health. But meditating at home in the morning and hitting the gym after work might not be the best path toward a happier and hea [...]
The Must-Have RV Accessory of 2020
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 3) - Let’s face it — kayaks, canoes, and epoxy paddle boards are not ideal for transporting or storing inside your RV when you’re traveling. In fact, these paddle vessels are too big to store anywhere inside your rig and require you to purchase bulky rack systems to secure them to the back or roof of your RV. While you desperately want to bring your RV accessories and toys with you on all your adventures, they just aren’t convenient for cross-country travel. read more...
9 Best Places To Go Paddle Boarding In Southern California
Isle Surf and SUP (Dec 21 2019) - The Southern California stand up paddle board season runs for 365 days a year. Whether you’re looking for calm waters, overhead surf, or a close and personal experience with local marine life, the best places to go paddle boarding in Southern California are waiting. From San Diego up to Orange County and Los Angeles, the opportunities to jump on a SUP and immerse yourself in nature and sunshine are endless. read more...
Every Athlete Should Be Paddle Board Cross Training
Isle Surf and SUP (Dec 14 2019) - No matter what sport or physical activity you enjoy, paddle boarding is the perfect cross-training tool for you. Stand up paddle boarding is a low-impact, full-body workout with fitness benefits that can’t be denied. read more...
This Is Why the Frontier Continues to Sell Out
Isle Surf and SUP (Dec 6 2019) - Moments after the Frontier was released in June, paddle boarders across the country fell in love with its hybrid shape, innovative design, and never-before-seen carbon fiber paddle. Since its release, the Frontier has been flying off the shelves and has become a customer favorite in and out of the water. But, how does a new model become a top-seller immediately after its release? Below, we list the five reasons why the Frontier is the hottest epoxy SUP right now. read more...
The Ultimate Guide To Paddle Boarding The Grand Canyon
Isle Surf and SUP (Nov 27 2019) - Paddle boarding the Grand Canyon is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Unlike your local lake or beach, this stunning SUP destination requires both permits and years of SUP experience. In fact, there are many steps you must take before you can legally launch your SUP on the beautiful Colorado River in the Grand Canyon National Park. read more...
|Nov 27 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|5 Reasons Why I Love My Inflatable Paddle Board
|Nov 20 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|Chance to win this ISLE Inflatable Dock so you can float with your loved ones together
|Nov 19 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|5 Reasons Why The Explorer Is Our Best-Selling Paddle Board
|Nov 19 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|The Ultimate Guide to Paddle Boarding Utah
|Nov 13 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|The 6 SUP Apps That Every Paddle Boarder Needs
|Nov 5 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|5 Reasons Why an Inflatable Dock Is the Worst
