9 Best Places To Go Paddle Boarding In Southern California

More from Isle Surf and SUP

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





This Is Why the Frontier Continues to Sell Out Isle Surf and SUP (Dec 6) - Moments after the Frontier was released in June, paddle boarders across the country fell in love with its hybrid shape, innovative design, and never-before-seen carbon fiber paddle. Since its release, the Frontier has been flying off the shelves and has become a customer favorite in and out of the water. But, how does a new model become a top-seller immediately after its release? Below, we list the five reasons why the Frontier is the hottest epoxy SUP right now. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: