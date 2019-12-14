[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Victory on the Upper Mekong: Thai Cabinet Terminates Rapids Blasting Project
|Source:
|International Rivers
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
In a momentous win for the Mekong River, this week the Thai Cabinet formally called for cancellation of the Lancang-Mekong Navigation Channel Improvement Project, popularly known as the Mekong rapids- [...]
More from International Rivers
Restoring the Klamath: What we're learning from the largest dam removal project in history
International Rivers (Feb 1) - After decades of controversy and campaigning by Indigenous and environmental groups, the largest dam removal project to date world-wide is moving forward in far-northern California and southern Oregon of the United States. Four large hydropower dams on the Klamath River are to be removed, restoring hundreds of miles of habitat for salmon and other species which have been severely affected by the dams. read more...
Dams destroyed rapids of Sete Quedas in Brazilian Amazon with sacred objects stolen
International Rivers (Jan 18) - The indigenous Mundurku people inhabit the Tapajós River Basin in the Brazilian Amazon, an area under threat by extractive industry including dam-building. Several dams in the region have already drowned the rapids and waterfalls of Sete Quedas, a sacred site for the Munduruku and other indigenous groups. read more...
Civil Society voices out CBI to stop certifying hydropower as climate friendly
International Rivers (Dec 19 2019) - On behalf of 276 civil society organizations from around the world, we are calling upon the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) to abandon the certification of destructive hydropower projects as climate-friendly. read more...
Understanding the Crisis of Deforestation and Burning in the Amazon
International Rivers (Dec 15 2019) - In December 2019, at COP 25 of the UN Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) in Madrid, Brazilian environmental and human rights activists launched a joint declaration on the crisis of deforestation and burning in the Brazilian Amazon. read more...
World's largest hydro companies persist in failing the environment, community rights
International Rivers (Dec 14 2019) - A new report by International Rivers finds the world’s largest hydropower corporations fail to meet basic social and environmental standards in preparing and constructing new dams read more...
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|