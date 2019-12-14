Playak Logo


Restoring the Klamath: What we're learning from the largest dam removal project in history

Source:International Rivers
When:50 min. ago
After decades of controversy and campaigning by Indigenous and environmental groups, the largest dam removal project to date world-wide is moving forward in far-northern California and southern Oregon [...]

→ read original → International Rivers

Dams destroyed rapids of Sete Quedas in Brazilian Amazon with sacred objects stolen

International Rivers (Jan 18) - The indigenous Mundurku people inhabit the Tapajós River Basin in the Brazilian Amazon, an area under threat by extractive industry including dam-building. Several dams in the region have already drowned the rapids and waterfalls of Sete Quedas, a sacred site for the Munduruku and other indigenous groups.  read more...

Civil Society voices out CBI to stop certifying hydropower as climate friendly

International Rivers (Dec 19 2019) - On behalf of 276 civil society organizations from around the world, we are calling upon the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) to abandon the certification of destructive hydropower projects as climate-friendly.  read more...

Understanding the Crisis of Deforestation and Burning in the Amazon

International Rivers (Dec 15 2019) - In December 2019, at COP 25 of the UN Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) in Madrid, Brazilian environmental and human rights activists launched a joint declaration on the crisis of deforestation and burning in the Brazilian Amazon.  read more...

World's largest hydro companies persist in failing the environment, community rights

International Rivers (Dec 14 2019) - A new report by International Rivers finds the world’s largest hydropower corporations fail to meet basic social and environmental standards in preparing and constructing new dams  read more...

