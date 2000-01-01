Civil Society voices out CBI to stop certifying hydropower as climate friendly
On behalf of 276 civil society organizations from around the world, we are calling upon the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) to abandon the certification of destructive hydropower projects as climate-friendly.
