Civil Society voices out CBI to stop certifying hydropower as climate friendly

Source:International Rivers
When:5 hrs. ago
On behalf of 276 civil society organizations from around the world, we are calling upon the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) to abandon the certification of destructive hydropower projects as climate-friendly.

More from International Rivers

Understanding the Crisis of Deforestation and Burning in the Amazon

International Rivers (Dec 15) - In December 2019, at COP 25 of the UN Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) in Madrid, Brazilian environmental and human rights activists launched a joint declaration on the crisis of deforestation and burning in the Brazilian Amazon.  read more...

World's largest hydro companies persist in failing the environment, community rights

International Rivers (Dec 14) - A new report by International Rivers finds the world’s largest hydropower corporations fail to meet basic social and environmental standards in preparing and constructing new dams  read more...

Need to protect Queensland's Channel Country rivers of Australia

International Rivers (Nov 12) - With International Rivers running campaigns for river protections globally, I was keen to see one of the biggest fights currently being fought for rivers in my country, Australia. I’ve come here four months after the last big rains to learn more about the life that’s at stake if these free-flowing rivers aren’t protected from their latest threat - fracking.  read more...

International Rivers’ unbiased look at MRC’s Review relating to Xayaburi dam design

International Rivers (Oct 25) - This expert commentary is not intended as a critique or assessment of the MRC Review. Rather, it seeks to draw out key points and discuss their implications for Xayaburi and other dams under construction or consideration on the lower Mekong mainstream and within the region.  read more...

more...


