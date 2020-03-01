Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events (Update 4)

More from International Rafting Federation

Ropes for River Use International Rafting Federation (Mar 30) - In this article Rafting Magazine takes a look at rope used for rafting specifically static line. For this article they reached out to both Sterling and BlueWater ropes to get some technical insight on what works best for river rescue use. There is a lot to know and a lot to understand about what rafters need on the river. If you are looking for throw ropes or throw bags you can find more info on that here. They also will be bringing you some of the top contenders for best ropes on the market. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

European Rafting Championship 2020 in Czechia Cancelled International Rafting Federation (Mar 28) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread at an alarming pace, on 12 March, for the first time in its modern history the Czech government declared a state of emergency for the entire country. On 16 March, Czechia closed its borders, forbid entry of foreigners and issued a nationwide curfew. Most European countries have also closed their borders and travel has ground to a halt. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

