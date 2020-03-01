Ropes for River Use
In this article Rafting Magazine takes a look at rope used for rafting specifically static line. For this article they reached out to both Sterling and BlueWater ropes to get some technical insight on [...]
More from International Rafting Federation
European Rafting Championship 2020 in Czechia Cancelled
International Rafting Federation (Mar 28) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread at an alarming pace, on 12 March, for the first time in its modern history the Czech government declared a state of emergency for the entire country. On 16 March, Czechia closed its borders, forbid entry of foreigners and issued a nationwide curfew. Most European countries have also closed their borders and travel has ground to a halt. read more...
The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing
International Rafting Federation (Mar 27) - Karnali, the longest river in Nepal, is recognized as world class for whitewater rafting and is still the last free flowing river in Nepal. It originates from the base of mount Kailash, flowing across the beautiful landscape of Nepal before dispersing into the Ganges River. read more...
Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events
International Rafting Federation (Mar 14) - Contrary to rumours being released by IRF detractors, the IRF is still actively pursuing our WRC, ERC, ECs and WCs this year along with our GTE activities. read more...
Should We Be Classifying Rafts?
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - Kayaking has taken an interesting trend over the years by classifying boats. Given the crossover of many paddlers between these sports it is surprising that rafting hasn’t picked up the stratification of boat classes into broad categories. read more...
2020 IRF Race Rules now available in Serbian
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The 2020 edition of the IRF Race Rules is now available in Serbian. Thanks to Jasmina Marčok for the invaluable assistance in translations and review. read more...
