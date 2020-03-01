Ropes for River Use

More from International Rafting Federation

European Rafting Championship 2020 in Czechia Cancelled International Rafting Federation (Mar 28) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread at an alarming pace, on 12 March, for the first time in its modern history the Czech government declared a state of emergency for the entire country. On 16 March, Czechia closed its borders, forbid entry of foreigners and issued a nationwide curfew. Most European countries have also closed their borders and travel has ground to a halt. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

