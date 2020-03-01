[please login to make this ad block disappear]
European Rafting Championship 2020 in Czechia Cancelled
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread at an alarming pace, on 12 March, for the first time in its modern history the Czech government declared a state of emergency for the entire country. On 16 [...]
