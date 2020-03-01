Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef support unicef
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing

Source:International Rafting Federation
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Karnali, the longest river in Nepal, is recognized as world class for whitewater rafting and is still the last free flowing river in Nepal. It originates from the base of mount Kailash, flowing across [...]

→ read original → International Rafting Federation

More from International Rafting Federation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events

International Rafting Federation (Mar 14) - Contrary to rumours being released by IRF detractors, the IRF is still actively pursuing our WRC, ERC, ECs and WCs this year along with our GTE activities.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Should We Be Classifying Rafts?

International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - Kayaking has taken an interesting trend over the years by classifying boats. Given the crossover of many paddlers between these sports it is surprising that rafting hasn’t picked up the stratification of boat classes into broad categories.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

2020 IRF Race Rules now available in Serbian

International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The 2020 edition of the IRF Race Rules is now available in Serbian. Thanks to Jasmina Marčok for the invaluable assistance in translations and review.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Save the Karnali – Nepal’s Last and Most Pristine Free-Flowing River

International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The mighty Karnali, Nepal’s longest, largest, and least known river system is in peril. Of the three major river basins emerging from the Nepal Himalaya the Koshi, Kali Gandaki, and Karnali the Karnali is the only river that remains free-flowing. All others have been dammed for hydropower generation reflecting an increasingly intensive pattern of hydropower development across Nepal.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Update on Concerns Re Coronavirus COVID-19 and IRF Events

International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The IRF is continuing to closely monitor the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. It remains too early to tell what, if any, effect it will have on the 2020 IRF international rafting competition schedule, and in particular on our 2020 World Rafting Championship (WRC). As always, the health and safety of our rafting family will be our number one priority.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Mar 7International Rafting Federation A New Member Joins the IRF Family – Ukrainian Rafting Federation
Mar 3International Rafting Federation IRF’s 2020 Race Rules Now Available
Feb 17International Rafting Federation The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing!
Feb 13International Rafting Federation IRF GTE Instructor Conference Agenda launched
Feb 9International Rafting Federation Welcome Greece, the Most Recent Country to Join the IRF
Feb 7International Rafting Federation Greece now into further growing the sport of rafting joining IRF family
Feb 6International Rafting Federation Balkan White Water Safety Summit
Feb 4International Rafting Federation WRC 2020 location or schedule may change if IRF feels it necessary due to Coronavirus threat
Feb 1International Rafting Federation River Vrbas draws us back for WRC 2021!
Feb 1International Rafting Federation Back to where rafting racing started - Chuya River, Russia
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.