The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing
International Rafting Federation
1 hour ago
|
Karnali, the longest river in Nepal, is recognized as world class for whitewater rafting and is still the last free flowing river in Nepal. It originates from the base of mount Kailash, flowing across [...]
Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events
International Rafting Federation (Mar 14) - Contrary to rumours being released by IRF detractors, the IRF is still actively pursuing our WRC, ERC, ECs and WCs this year along with our GTE activities. read more...
Should We Be Classifying Rafts?
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - Kayaking has taken an interesting trend over the years by classifying boats. Given the crossover of many paddlers between these sports it is surprising that rafting hasn’t picked up the stratification of boat classes into broad categories. read more...
2020 IRF Race Rules now available in Serbian
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The 2020 edition of the IRF Race Rules is now available in Serbian. Thanks to Jasmina Marčok for the invaluable assistance in translations and review. read more...
Save the Karnali – Nepal’s Last and Most Pristine Free-Flowing River
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The mighty Karnali, Nepal’s longest, largest, and least known river system is in peril. Of the three major river basins emerging from the Nepal Himalaya the Koshi, Kali Gandaki, and Karnali the Karnali is the only river that remains free-flowing. All others have been dammed for hydropower generation reflecting an increasingly intensive pattern of hydropower development across Nepal. read more...
Update on Concerns Re Coronavirus COVID-19 and IRF Events
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The IRF is continuing to closely monitor the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. It remains too early to tell what, if any, effect it will have on the 2020 IRF international rafting competition schedule, and in particular on our 2020 World Rafting Championship (WRC). As always, the health and safety of our rafting family will be our number one priority. read more...
|Mar 7
|International Rafting Federation
|A New Member Joins the IRF Family – Ukrainian Rafting Federation
|Mar 3
|International Rafting Federation
|IRF’s 2020 Race Rules Now Available
|Feb 17
|International Rafting Federation
|The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing!
|Feb 13
|International Rafting Federation
|IRF GTE Instructor Conference Agenda launched
|Feb 9
|International Rafting Federation
|Welcome Greece, the Most Recent Country to Join the IRF
|Feb 7
|International Rafting Federation
|Greece now into further growing the sport of rafting joining IRF family
|Feb 6
|International Rafting Federation
|Balkan White Water Safety Summit
|Feb 4
|International Rafting Federation
|WRC 2020 location or schedule may change if IRF feels it necessary due to Coronavirus threat
|Feb 1
|International Rafting Federation
|River Vrbas draws us back for WRC 2021!
|Feb 1
|International Rafting Federation
|Back to where rafting racing started - Chuya River, Russia
