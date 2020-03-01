Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events
International Rafting Federation
1 hour ago
Contrary to rumours being released by IRF detractors, the IRF is still actively pursuing our WRC, ERC, ECs and WCs this year along with our GTE activities.
Should We Be Classifying Rafts?
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - Kayaking has taken an interesting trend over the years by classifying boats. Given the crossover of many paddlers between these sports it is surprising that rafting hasn’t picked up the stratification of boat classes into broad categories. read more...
2020 IRF Race Rules now available in Serbian
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The 2020 edition of the IRF Race Rules is now available in Serbian. Thanks to Jasmina Marčok for the invaluable assistance in translations and review. read more...
Save the Karnali – Nepal’s Last and Most Pristine Free-Flowing River
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The mighty Karnali, Nepal’s longest, largest, and least known river system is in peril. Of the three major river basins emerging from the Nepal Himalaya the Koshi, Kali Gandaki, and Karnali the Karnali is the only river that remains free-flowing. All others have been dammed for hydropower generation reflecting an increasingly intensive pattern of hydropower development across Nepal. read more...
Update on Concerns Re Coronavirus COVID-19 and IRF Events
International Rafting Federation (Mar 9) - The IRF is continuing to closely monitor the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. It remains too early to tell what, if any, effect it will have on the 2020 IRF international rafting competition schedule, and in particular on our 2020 World Rafting Championship (WRC). As always, the health and safety of our rafting family will be our number one priority. read more...
A New Member Joins the IRF Family – Ukrainian Rafting Federation
International Rafting Federation (Mar 7) - Recognizing that we are stronger together, the Ukrainian Rafting Federation (URF), founded in 2009, are the most recent member to join the IRF rafting family. The URF joins the All Ukraine Rafting Federation (AURF) as our second provisional member federation from Ukraine. The IRF will be working with the two rafting federations to help unify rafting in Ukraine as we continue to unify rafting worldwide. We wholeheartedly welcome URF to the IRF Family. read more...
