Update on Concerns Re Coronavirus COVID-19 and IRF Events

Source:International Rafting Federation
When:12 min. ago
The IRF is continuing to closely monitor the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. It remains too early to tell what, if any, effect it will have on the 2020 IRF international rafting competition sched [...]

→ read original → International Rafting Federation

More from International Rafting Federation

IRF’s 2020 Race Rules Now Available

International Rafting Federation (Mar 3) - The IRF Sport & Competition Committee have concluded the annual updating of the Race Rules. The new rules come into effect from the 1 March.  read more...

The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing!

International Rafting Federation (Feb 17) - Karnali, the longest river in Nepal, is recognized as world class for whitewater rafting and is still the last free flowing river in Nepal. It originates from the base of mount Kailash, flowing across the beautiful landscape of Nepal before dispersing into the Ganges River.  read more...

IRF GTE Instructor Conference Agenda launched

International Rafting Federation (Feb 13) - Hosted in the French alps, over three action packed days, delegates to the 2020 IRF GTE Instructor Conference will discuss and share ideas on the latest developments in raft guiding and safety.  read more...

Welcome Greece, the Most Recent Country to Join the IRF

International Rafting Federation (Feb 9) - In an historic announcement, the Hellenic Canoe-Kayak Federation (HCKF) is the most recent national federation to join the IRF.  read more...

Greece now into further growing the sport of rafting joining IRF family

International Rafting Federation (Feb 7) - In an historic announcement, the Hellenic Canoe-Kayak Federation (HCKF) is the most recent national federation to join the IRF. The HCKF identified the IRF as being the only legitimate and globally recognised rafting federation to truly and honestly represent all rafting interests around the world.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Feb 6International Rafting Federation Balkan White Water Safety Summit
Feb 4International Rafting Federation WRC 2020 location or schedule may change if IRF feels it necessary due to Coronavirus threat
Feb 1International Rafting Federation River Vrbas draws us back for WRC 2021!
Feb 1International Rafting Federation Back to where rafting racing started - Chuya River, Russia
Jan 25International Rafting Federation IRF certified rafting Instructors invited for 2020 IRF GTE Instructor’s Conference
Jan 25International Rafting Federation Lot's in store for Rafting enthusiasts this year!!
Jan 20International Rafting Federation How to work out what age division you are in for competitions
more...


See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.