IRF’s 2020 Race Rules Now Available

More from International Rafting Federation

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Balkan White Water Safety Summit International Rafting Federation (Feb 6) - The Rafting Federation of the Republic of Srpska (Rafting savez Republike Srpske) are proud to announce the first ever whitewater safety conference aimed specifically at the Balkan region. The Balkan White Water Safety Summit will be held in the City of Banja Luka from 18 to 22 May 2020, with a workshop being run on the Vrbas River at the start. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: