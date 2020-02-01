Playak Logo


Balkan White Water Safety Summit

Source:International Rafting Federation
When:45 min. ago
The Rafting Federation of the Republic of Srpska (Rafting savez Republike Srpske) are proud to announce the first ever whitewater safety conference aimed specifically at the Balkan region. The Balk [...]

→ read original → International Rafting Federation

More from International Rafting Federation

Welcome Greece, the Most Recent Country to Join the IRF

International Rafting Federation (3 hrs. ago) - In an historic announcement, the Hellenic Canoe-Kayak Federation (HCKF) is the most recent national federation to join the IRF.  read more...

WRC 2020 location or schedule may change if IRF feels it necessary due to Coronavirus threat

International Rafting Federation (Feb 4) - With over seven months to go before the WRC, none of the conversations have been about changing the dates or venue. We fully expect to hold the WRC on the Wu Pai River as planned, however, the health and well-being of our athletes, officials and volunteers are our top priority. At no time will we make a decision that puts anyone at risk. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we will begin to examine the possibility of relocating or postponing the WRC if it becomes necessary.  read more...

River Vrbas draws us back for WRC 2021!

International Rafting Federation (Feb 1) - It is with great delight that we announce the IRF is returning to the Vrbas River for our World Rafting Championships!  read more...

Back to where rafting racing started - Chuya River, Russia

International Rafting Federation (Feb 1) - AreYouReady to head back to where it all started? Федерация Рафтинга России / Russian Rafting Federation are pulling together their bid to host the 2023 IRF World Rafting Champs on the Katun River (Class 3 and 4) and Chuya River (Class 3 to 5)! Considered as the founding race that in 1989 pulled together nations from across the globe to bring peace and prosperity at a time of global friction, Project RAFT on the Chuya River saw racing take place on a truly international scale.  read more...

IRF certified rafting Instructors invited for 2020 IRF GTE Instructor’s Conference

International Rafting Federation (Jan 25) - We invite all IRF certified Instructors to join us at the 2020 IRF GTE Instructor’s Conference!  read more...

More headlines:

Time Site Headline
 
Jan 25International Rafting Federation Lot's in store for Rafting enthusiasts this year!!
Jan 20International Rafting Federation How to work out what age division you are in for competitions
Dec 21 2019International Rafting Federation Are You Ready for ERC 2020 on Devil’s Stream?
Dec 18 2019International Rafting Federation IRF’s World Cup Series 2019 draws to a close in Indonesia
Dec 18 2019International Rafting Federation IRF is more geared to take the sport of rafting to the next level!!
Dec 17 2019International Rafting Federation Gift ideas for rafters
Dec 11 2019International Rafting Federation Bhutan’s soon going to get IRF certified rafting guides to tackle rafting on big rivers
more...


