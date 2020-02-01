Greece now into further growing the sport of rafting joining IRF family

More from International Rafting Federation

Balkan White Water Safety Summit International Rafting Federation (16 hrs. ago) - The Rafting Federation of the Republic of Srpska (Rafting savez Republike Srpske) are proud to announce the first ever whitewater safety conference aimed specifically at the Balkan region. The Balkan White Water Safety Summit will be held in the City of Banja Luka from 18 to 22 May 2020, with a workshop being run on the Vrbas River at the start. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Back to where rafting racing started - Chuya River, Russia International Rafting Federation (Feb 1) - AreYouReady to head back to where it all started? Федерация Рафтинга России / Russian Rafting Federation are pulling together their bid to host the 2023 IRF World Rafting Champs on the Katun River (Class 3 and 4) and Chuya River (Class 3 to 5)! Considered as the founding race that in 1989 pulled together nations from across the globe to bring peace and prosperity at a time of global friction, Project RAFT on the Chuya River saw racing take place on a truly international scale. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

