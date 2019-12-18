IRF certified rafting Instructors invited for 2020 IRF GTE Instructor’s Conference
|Source:
|International Rafting Federation
|When:
|18 min. ago
|Rating:
|
We invite all IRF certified Instructors to join us at the 2020 IRF GTE Instructor’s Conference!
More from International Rafting Federation
Lot's in store for Rafting enthusiasts this year!!
International Rafting Federation (9 hrs. ago) - Happy New Year to you all! We hope you all had a Festive Season that rejuvenated you for the coming year. Our calendar is already building up fast with the key events to highlight... read more...
How to work out what age division you are in for competitions
International Rafting Federation (Jan 20) - Having trouble working out what age group you are in for our divisions? Here are a list of ways you can work it out to see if you are eligible for the 2020 year: read more...
Are You Ready for ERC 2020 on Devil’s Stream?
International Rafting Federation (Dec 21 2019) - Yes, we head back to the Czech Republic for our Euro Champs in 2020, this time to the artificial course Roudnice on the Labe River for the Sprint, H2H and Slalom, and to the exciting Devil’s Stream for the Downriver. read more...
IRF’s World Cup Series 2019 draws to a close in Indonesia
International Rafting Federation (Dec 18 2019) - The World Cup Series is aimed at teams at a club level, particularly at teams that don’t qualify for the annual World Rafting Champs or just enjoy having fun in rafting competitions. The 2019 World Cup Series saw only 2 events this year due to unforeseen circumstances causing the World Cup in Georgia to be cancelled. read more...
IRF is more geared to take the sport of rafting to the next level!!
International Rafting Federation (Dec 18 2019) - GAISF Observer Status is a milestone for the IRF and for the sport of rafting. With this achievement behind us, the IRF is in an excellent position to quickly and proudly take rafting to even greater heights. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Dec 17 2019
|International Rafting Federation
|Gift ideas for rafters
|Dec 11 2019
|International Rafting Federation
|Bhutan’s soon going to get IRF certified rafting guides to tackle rafting on big rivers
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|