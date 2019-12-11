How to work out what age division you are in for competitions
|Source:
|International Rafting Federation
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
Having trouble working out what age group you are in for our divisions? Here are a list of ways you can work it out to see if you are eligible for the 2020 year:
More from International Rafting Federation
Are You Ready for ERC 2020 on Devil’s Stream?
International Rafting Federation (Dec 21 2019) - Yes, we head back to the Czech Republic for our Euro Champs in 2020, this time to the artificial course Roudnice on the Labe River for the Sprint, H2H and Slalom, and to the exciting Devil’s Stream for the Downriver. read more...
IRF’s World Cup Series 2019 draws to a close in Indonesia
International Rafting Federation (Dec 18 2019) - The World Cup Series is aimed at teams at a club level, particularly at teams that don’t qualify for the annual World Rafting Champs or just enjoy having fun in rafting competitions. The 2019 World Cup Series saw only 2 events this year due to unforeseen circumstances causing the World Cup in Georgia to be cancelled. read more...
IRF is more geared to take the sport of rafting to the next level!!
International Rafting Federation (Dec 18 2019) - GAISF Observer Status is a milestone for the IRF and for the sport of rafting. With this achievement behind us, the IRF is in an excellent position to quickly and proudly take rafting to even greater heights. read more...
Gift ideas for rafters
International Rafting Federation (Dec 17 2019) - Get your rafter friends, some cool gifts they would find useful when on their river trips - Dry bags, throw ropes, quick drying underwear and more handy stuff for them. Check out more gift ideas here... read more...
Bhutan’s soon going to get IRF certified rafting guides to tackle rafting on big rivers
International Rafting Federation (Dec 11 2019) - There are now six rafting companies in Bhutan. Most of them do trips on the Class II Mo Chhu in the Punakha Valley, but they are starting to branch out to many of the nearby Class III, IV, and V rivers. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Nov 23 2019
|International Rafting Federation
|The Magical 4 Letter F Word
|Nov 22 2019
|International Rafting Federation
|Colombia’s Rafting For Peace raft team looks ahead for a bright future
|Nov 21 2019
|International Rafting Federation
|New GTE Committee Appointed
|Nov 21 2019
|International Rafting Federation
|Zambezi White Water Festival – a bucket list item!
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|