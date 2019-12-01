[please login to make this ad block disappear]
IRF’s World Cup Series 2019 draws to a close in Indonesia
|Source:
|International Rafting Federation
|When:
|51 min. ago
|Rating:
|
The World Cup Series is aimed at teams at a club level, particularly at teams that don’t qualify for the annual World Rafting Champs or just enjoy having fun in rafting competitions. The 2019 World [...]
More from International Rafting Federation
IRF is more geared to take the sport of rafting to the next level!!
International Rafting Federation (9 hrs. ago) - GAISF Observer Status is a milestone for the IRF and for the sport of rafting. With this achievement behind us, the IRF is in an excellent position to quickly and proudly take rafting to even greater heights. read more...
Gift ideas for rafters
International Rafting Federation (Dec 17) - Get your rafter friends, some cool gifts they would find useful when on their river trips - Dry bags, throw ropes, quick drying underwear and more handy stuff for them. Check out more gift ideas here... read more...
Bhutan’s soon going to get IRF certified rafting guides to tackle rafting on big rivers
International Rafting Federation (Dec 11) - There are now six rafting companies in Bhutan. Most of them do trips on the Class II Mo Chhu in the Punakha Valley, but they are starting to branch out to many of the nearby Class III, IV, and V rivers. read more...
The Magical 4 Letter F Word
International Rafting Federation (Nov 23) - At some point in our raft guiding careers we will all experience a flip! This article aims to highlight some of the key points associated with flipping and will hopefully deliver a few tips to aid in the recovery of a flipped raft along with its crew. read more...
Colombia’s Rafting For Peace raft team looks ahead for a bright future
International Rafting Federation (Nov 22) - Colombia’s Rafting For Peace raft team made a big impression on all who attended the 2019 World Rafting Champs in Australia earlier this year. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Nov 21
|International Rafting Federation
|New GTE Committee Appointed
|Nov 21
|International Rafting Federation
|Zambezi White Water Festival – a bucket list item!
|Nov 8
|International Rafting Federation
|Uniting nations and sports under a common goal for climate change
|Oct 29
|International Rafting Federation
|IRF to continue its pursuit of taking rafting to the Olympics
|Oct 20
|International Rafting Federation
|U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica gives thumbs up to safe rafting industry
|Oct 19
|International Rafting Federation
|Delivering a powerful message: river guides and rafting operators are river guardians
|Oct 19
|International Rafting Federation
|Rafting teams, ready to compete at IRF's World Rafting Cup at Futaleufu?
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|