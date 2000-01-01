[please login to make this ad block disappear]
WADA Answers Questions About Current Anti-Doping Measures
The following Q&A, which WADA developed in consultation with its Athlete Committee, is meant to address some specific questions that you as athletes may have regarding anti-doping in light of this cha [...]
More from ICF
A Message From the ICF Athletes Committee to All Athletes
ICF (Mar 26) - Firstly the Athletes Committee hope that you are all as well as can be expected in these difficult and testing times we are currently living in. As a committee we wanted to give you an update on what we have been doing to support you all and also some ideas on how we want to continue to support you moving forward in these uncertain times. read more...
From Olympic Team to No Olympic Team in Just 10 Days
ICF (Mar 25) - In the space of ten days, Australian sprint paddler Alyce Wood rode an emotional rollercoaster that would make even those with the strongest constitution feel giddy. read more...
Tokyo 2020 Officially Postponed
ICF (Mar 25) - The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, held a conference call this morning to discuss the constantly changing environment with regard to COVID-19 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. read more...
Another Event Cancelled, Another Postponed Because of Coronavirus
ICF (Mar 17) - The International Canoe Federation has today announced further event cancellations and postponements as a result of ongoing concern about the spread of the coronavirus. read more...
2020 ICF wildwater world championships cancelled
ICF (Mar 17) - The International Canoe Federation, the American Canoe Association, Nantahala Outdoor Center and the Cheat World Cup organisers are disappointed to announce that the 2020 ICF Canoe Wildwater Championships and four World Cup races scheduled for the Nantahala and Cheat Rivers in the US next month have been cancelled. read more...
