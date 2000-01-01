2020 ICF wildwater world championships cancelled Source: ICF When: 44 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

The International Canoe Federation, the American Canoe Association, Nantahala Outdoor Center and the Cheat World Cup organisers are disappointed to announce that the 2020 ICF Canoe Wildwater Champions [...] → read original → ICF

More from ICF

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: