London 1948 - Women, Crooked Canoes and a Swedish Superstar
The emergence of a kayaking legend, crooked canoes and a race for women – canoeing emerged in London in 1948 ready to build on its Olympic reputation.
Coronavirus Forces Cancellation of African Olympic Slalom Qualifiers
ICF (Mar 11) - It is with much disappointment that the International Canoe Federation and local organizers (Swiss Canoe Federation and Huningue Canoe Club) announce the international ranking competition and African canoe slalom Olympic qualifiers due to be held in Huningue, France, this weekend have been cancelled. read more...
ICF awards 2021 SUP world championships to Hungary
ICF (Mar 9) - The International Canoe Federation has awarded the 2021 Stand Up Paddling World Championships to Balatonfured, Hungary, at a board meeting in Barcelona. The board considered the bid from the Hungarian delegation to be very professional, and a logical next step following the outstanding success of the 2019 SUP world championships in Qingdao, China. read more...
Otto Bonn, long-time champion of canoeing, laid to rest
ICF (Feb 28) - Former ICF President and secretary-general, Otto Bonn, was laid to rest in Budapest this week after he died at the age of 93. read more...
ICF has learned how to have events organised in a completely sustainable way!!
ICF (Feb 17) - Last year ICF had 2 of it’s events - ICF canoe slalom world championships and ICF U23 and junior canoe sprint world titles be organised in a entirely sustainable, environmentally conscious way. The aspects well taken care of included - food and water, local economy, waste management and social awareness, all done in a way to ensure there is minimum to zero damage to resulting to the environment. In future, ICF events will continue to be hosted in such a nice sustainable fashion!! read more...
ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
ICF (Feb 14) - The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time. read more...
