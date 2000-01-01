ICF awards 2021 SUP world championships to Hungary
|ICF
The International Canoe Federation has awarded the 2021 Stand Up Paddling World Championships to Balatonfured, Hungary, at a board meeting in Barcelona.
The board considered the bid from the Hungaria [...]
More from ICF
Otto Bonn, long-time champion of canoeing, laid to rest
ICF (Feb 28) - Former ICF President and secretary-general, Otto Bonn, was laid to rest in Budapest this week after he died at the age of 93. read more...
ICF has learned how to have events organised in a completely sustainable way!!
ICF (Feb 17) - Last year ICF had 2 of it’s events - ICF canoe slalom world championships and ICF U23 and junior canoe sprint world titles be organised in a entirely sustainable, environmentally conscious way. The aspects well taken care of included - food and water, local economy, waste management and social awareness, all done in a way to ensure there is minimum to zero damage to resulting to the environment. In future, ICF events will continue to be hosted in such a nice sustainable fashion!! read more...
ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
ICF (Feb 14) - The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time. read more...
ICF Happy With Technical Facilities Ahead of Tokyo 2020
ICF (Feb 13) - The International Canoe Federation has approved the timing, scoring and results systems for canoe sprint and canoe slalom ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. read more...
Breakthrough wins highlight Atlantic Ocean world cup
ICF (Feb 12) - South Africa’s Joshua Fenn upstaged his much more experienced rivals while Spain’s Judith Verges Xifra broke through for a major career win at the ICF Atlantic Ocean Racing world cup in Lanzarote on the weekend. read more...
