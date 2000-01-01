ICF awards 2021 SUP world championships to Hungary Source: ICF When: 19 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

The International Canoe Federation has awarded the 2021 Stand Up Paddling World Championships to Balatonfured, Hungary, at a board meeting in Barcelona.

The board considered the bid from the Hungaria [...] → read original → ICF

