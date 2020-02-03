ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City Source: ICF When: 9 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time. → read original → ICF

