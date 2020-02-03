ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
|Source:
|ICF
|When:
|9 min. ago
|Rating:
|
The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time.
More from ICF
ICF Happy With Technical Facilities Ahead of Tokyo 2020
ICF (8 hrs. ago) - The International Canoe Federation has approved the timing, scoring and results systems for canoe sprint and canoe slalom ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. read more...
Breakthrough wins highlight Atlantic Ocean world cup
ICF (Feb 12) - South Africa’s Joshua Fenn upstaged his much more experienced rivals while Spain’s Judith Verges Xifra broke through for a major career win at the ICF Atlantic Ocean Racing world cup in Lanzarote on the weekend. read more...
World champions head field for ocean racing world cup
ICF (Feb 6) - Some of the world’s best marathon and surfski paddlers, including the reigning men’s champions in both disciplines, will line-up this weekend for the 2020 Atlantic Ocean Surfski Lanzarote World Cup. read more...
Action from the finals of Oceania canoe slalom championships - C1 men and K1 women
ICF (Feb 4) - Jess Fox just held off a rampaging Luuka Jones at the Oceania canoe slalom championships in Auckland today, while the Australian C1 men heaped further misery on the hosts as the Olympic quota spot was decided. read more...
Australia dominates Oceania slalom champs
ICF (Feb 4) - Six months out from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Australia’s canoe slalom paddlers have kicked off the international season in style, winning all four boat classes and making it a clean sweep at the 2020 Oceania Canoe Slalom Championships in Auckland (1-3 February 2020). read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|