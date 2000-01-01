ICF has learned how to have events organised in a completely sustainable way!!
|Source:
|ICF
|When:
|29 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Last year ICF had 2 of it’s events - ICF canoe slalom world championships and ICF U23 and junior canoe sprint world titles be organised in a entirely sustainable, environmentally conscious way. The [...]
More from ICF
ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
ICF (Feb 14) - The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time. read more...
ICF Happy With Technical Facilities Ahead of Tokyo 2020
ICF (Feb 13) - The International Canoe Federation has approved the timing, scoring and results systems for canoe sprint and canoe slalom ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. read more...
Breakthrough wins highlight Atlantic Ocean world cup
ICF (Feb 12) - South Africa’s Joshua Fenn upstaged his much more experienced rivals while Spain’s Judith Verges Xifra broke through for a major career win at the ICF Atlantic Ocean Racing world cup in Lanzarote on the weekend. read more...
World champions head field for ocean racing world cup
ICF (Feb 6) - Some of the world’s best marathon and surfski paddlers, including the reigning men’s champions in both disciplines, will line-up this weekend for the 2020 Atlantic Ocean Surfski Lanzarote World Cup. read more...
Action from the finals of Oceania canoe slalom championships - C1 men and K1 women
ICF (Feb 4) - Jess Fox just held off a rampaging Luuka Jones at the Oceania canoe slalom championships in Auckland today, while the Australian C1 men heaped further misery on the hosts as the Olympic quota spot was decided. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|