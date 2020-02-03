Playak Logo


Breakthrough wins highlight Atlantic Ocean world cup

Source:ICF
When:10 min. ago
South Africa’s Joshua Fenn upstaged his much more experienced rivals while Spain’s Judith Verges Xifra broke through for a major career win at the ICF Atlantic Ocean Racing world cup in Lanzarote on the weekend.

World champions head field for ocean racing world cup

ICF (Feb 6) - Some of the world’s best marathon and surfski paddlers, including the reigning men’s champions in both disciplines, will line-up this weekend for the 2020 Atlantic Ocean Surfski Lanzarote World Cup.  read more...

Action from the finals of Oceania canoe slalom championships - C1 men and K1 women

ICF (Feb 4) - Jess Fox just held off a rampaging Luuka Jones at the Oceania canoe slalom championships in Auckland today, while the Australian C1 men heaped further misery on the hosts as the Olympic quota spot was decided.  read more...

Australia dominates Oceania slalom champs

ICF (Feb 4) - Six months out from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Australia’s canoe slalom paddlers have kicked off the international season in style, winning all four boat classes and making it a clean sweep at the 2020 Oceania Canoe Slalom Championships in Auckland (1-3 February 2020).  read more...

Young Evy all set to compete against her role models at the Oceania canoe slalom championships

ICF (Feb 1) - The American teen shyly introduced herself to kayaking stars Jess Fox and Luuka Jones and proudly proclaimed them her idols as she watched their classy performances, on and off the water. A year later, as she lines up at this weekend's Oceania canoe slalom championships in Auckland, the paddling prodigy will be eyeing Australia's Fox and New Zealand's Jones as near-equals after an astonishing break-out 2019 season.  read more...

Chinese Taipei to Host Coaching and ITO Dragon Boat Courses

ICF (Jan 28) - The Chinese Taipei Canoe Association (CTCA), with the support of International Canoe Federation (ICF) and Asian Canoe Confederation (ACC), will organize an ICF dragon boat coaching course (level 2) and a technical official examination in Taipei, Taiwan from March 6 to March 9 this year.  read more...

