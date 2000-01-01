[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Young Evy all set to compete against her role models at the Oceania canoe slalom championships
The American teen shyly introduced herself to kayaking stars Jess Fox and Luuka Jones and proudly proclaimed them her idols as she watched their classy performances, on and off the water. A year later [...]
More from ICF
Chinese Taipei to Host Coaching and ITO Dragon Boat Courses
ICF (Jan 28) - The Chinese Taipei Canoe Association (CTCA), with the support of International Canoe Federation (ICF) and Asian Canoe Confederation (ACC), will organize an ICF dragon boat coaching course (level 2) and a technical official examination in Taipei, Taiwan from March 6 to March 9 this year. read more...
ICF Decision on Laurence Vincent Lapointe
ICF (Jan 28) - An anti-doping panel convened by the International Canoe Federation has delivered its decision on a positive drug test returned by Canadian canoe sprint athlete Laurence Vincent Lapointe. read more...
Great paddling events ahead for ICF with the Tokyo Olympics coming up this year!!
ICF (Jan 16) - International Canoe Federation has had a great season in 2019 in all its discipline - canoe and kayak sprints, marathon, ocean racing, marathon, freestyle, wildwater and even Stand Up Paddling with the ICF’s stand up paddling world championships that took place in China. The sport of paddling is alive and this year all eyes will be on the Olympics and Paralympics events that would take place in Tokyo. read more...
Paracanoe strengthens classifier numbers
ICF (Dec 19 2019) - The International Canoe Federation has conducted a successful workshop for 11 prospective paracanoe classifiers from five different countries, with all participants now equipped with the skills to classify athletes at a national level. read more...
