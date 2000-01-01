Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Chinese Taipei to Host Coaching and ITO Dragon Boat Courses

Source:ICF
When:49 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

The Chinese Taipei Canoe Association (CTCA), with the support of International Canoe Federation (ICF) and Asian Canoe Confederation (ACC), will organize an ICF dragon boat coaching course (level 2) an [...]

→ read original → ICF

More from ICF

ICF Decision on Laurence Vincent Lapointe

ICF (3 hrs. ago) - An anti-doping panel convened by the International Canoe Federation has delivered its decision on a positive drug test returned by Canadian canoe sprint athlete Laurence Vincent Lapointe.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Great paddling events ahead for ICF with the Tokyo Olympics coming up this year!!

ICF (Jan 16) - International Canoe Federation has had a great season in 2019 in all its discipline - canoe and kayak sprints, marathon, ocean racing, marathon, freestyle, wildwater and even Stand Up Paddling with the ICF’s stand up paddling world championships that took place in China. The sport of paddling is alive and this year all eyes will be on the Olympics and Paralympics events that would take place in Tokyo.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Paracanoe strengthens classifier numbers

ICF (Dec 19 2019) - The International Canoe Federation has conducted a successful workshop for 11 prospective paracanoe classifiers from five different countries, with all participants now equipped with the skills to classify athletes at a national level.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

ICF Votes to Retain U23 Competitions

ICF (Nov 29 2019) - The International Canoe Federation has decided to retain the U23 age group for all world championships after a survey of member federations.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Lipkin Banned After Positive Test 1

ICF (Nov 28 2019) - The International Canoe Federation has announced a four-year suspension for Uzbekistan canoe sprint athlete Nikolay Lipkin, a former Russian athlete who returned to competition in 2019 after a five-year break.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.