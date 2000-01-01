[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Paracanoe strengthens classifier numbers
|Source:
|ICF
|When:
|6 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
The International Canoe Federation has conducted a successful workshop for 11 prospective paracanoe classifiers from five different countries, with all participants now equipped with the skills to cla [...]
More from ICF
ICF Votes to Retain U23 Competitions
ICF (Nov 29) - The International Canoe Federation has decided to retain the U23 age group for all world championships after a survey of member federations. read more...
Lipkin Banned After Positive Test 1
ICF (Nov 28) - The International Canoe Federation has announced a four-year suspension for Uzbekistan canoe sprint athlete Nikolay Lipkin, a former Russian athlete who returned to competition in 2019 after a five-year break. read more...
ICF thrilled with response to record-breaking SUP world titles
ICF (Nov 4) - The International Canoe Federation’s first stand up paddling world championships finished with record viewing figures, record country and athlete numbers and record-breaking times after three days competition in Qingdao in China. read more...
Chinese Crews Dominate ICF Dragon Boat World Cup
ICF (Nov 4) - Chinese crews completed a clean sweep of the major titles on offer at the International Canoe Federation dragon boat world cup in Ningbo on the weekend. read more...
China Hosts Biggest Ever Dragon Boat World Cup
ICF (Nov 4) - An incredible 37 team from 29 countries are taking part in this weekend’s International Canoe Federation dragon boat world cup in Ningbo, China, making it the biggest world cup ever held. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|