Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Paracanoe strengthens classifier numbers

Source:ICF
When:6 hrs. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

The International Canoe Federation has conducted a successful workshop for 11 prospective paracanoe classifiers from five different countries, with all participants now equipped with the skills to cla [...]

→ read original → ICF

More from ICF

ICF Votes to Retain U23 Competitions

ICF (Nov 29) - The International Canoe Federation has decided to retain the U23 age group for all world championships after a survey of member federations.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Lipkin Banned After Positive Test 1

ICF (Nov 28) - The International Canoe Federation has announced a four-year suspension for Uzbekistan canoe sprint athlete Nikolay Lipkin, a former Russian athlete who returned to competition in 2019 after a five-year break.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

ICF thrilled with response to record-breaking SUP world titles

ICF (Nov 4) - The International Canoe Federation’s first stand up paddling world championships finished with record viewing figures, record country and athlete numbers and record-breaking times after three days competition in Qingdao in China.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Chinese Crews Dominate ICF Dragon Boat World Cup

ICF (Nov 4) - Chinese crews completed a clean sweep of the major titles on offer at the International Canoe Federation dragon boat world cup in Ningbo on the weekend.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

China Hosts Biggest Ever Dragon Boat World Cup

ICF (Nov 4) - An incredible 37 team from 29 countries are taking part in this weekend’s International Canoe Federation dragon boat world cup in Ningbo, China, making it the biggest world cup ever held.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Oct 29ICF Piana the SUP star as Dews fights way to world title
Oct 28ICF Baxter Fastest Ever, Piana First Time Fastest at SUP World Titles
Oct 26ICF Booth and Honscheid Make History as ICF Stand Up Paddling Champions
Oct 25ICF Nine-Time World Champion Ready for New Challenge
Oct 23ICF ICF SUP world championships reach 200 entries
Oct 22ICF New nations add depth to ICF SUP world championships
Oct 22ICF Two Decades After Her First Gold Medal, Csay Wins Her 20th
Oct 22ICF Historic finals at the ICF marathon world championships in Shaoxing
Oct 21ICF Pedersen Makes History as Marathon Best Flex Their Muscles
Oct 20ICF Babak Keeps Looking for New Challenges After Third World Title
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.