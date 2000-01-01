How to Roll Your Hala SUP Source: Hala When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

There are a few things you can try to get the board rolled smaller. Firstly, the initial crease is the most important part of the roll. Making sure you have your roll tight before you get the fins inv [...] → read original → Hala

More from Hala

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:



