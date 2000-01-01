How to Roll Your Hala SUP
|Source:
|Hala
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
There are a few things you can try to get the board rolled smaller. Firstly, the initial crease is the most important part of the roll. Making sure you have your roll tight before you get the fins inv [...]
→ read original → Hala
More from Hala
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Hala (Nov 5) -
I touched base with fellow team athlete Kerri Rougemont to see if we could have a play-date and she let me know that John Blackshire was planning on a trip down the Lower Blue. read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|
Hala (Nov 2) -
Team athletes Kerri, Trinity Wall and Ashley Bean spent a beautiful late summer day on the Blue River, splashing in wave trains, laughing, surfing and playing, and we started talking about our river friend Erin Livingston, whose recent breast cancer diagnosis was weighing heavily on us. read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|