How to Roll Your Hala SUP

Source:Hala
When:1 hour ago
There are a few things you can try to get the board rolled smaller. Firstly, the initial crease is the most important part of the roll. Making sure you have your roll tight before you get the fins inv [...]

→ read original → Hala

More from Hala

Paddles to Poles

Hala (Nov 5) - I touched base with fellow team athlete Kerri Rougemont to see if we could have a play-date and she let me know that John Blackshire was planning on a trip down the Lower Blue.  read more...

River of Love: Bringing the Family Together

Hala (Nov 2) - Team athletes Kerri, Trinity Wall and Ashley Bean spent a beautiful late summer day on the Blue River, splashing in wave trains, laughing, surfing and playing, and we started talking about our river friend Erin Livingston, whose recent breast cancer diagnosis was weighing heavily on us.  read more...

more...


