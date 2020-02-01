Playak Logo


Logrolling Contest at Sheepshead Bay

Source:Frogma
When:1 hour ago
Went out to Sheepshead Bay to enjoy the sun and check out the winter ducks that hang out there this time of year.

Presidents' Day Paddle 2020 - With Seals!

Frogma (Feb 22) - I couldn't have asked for a better kickoff for my local 2020 paddling year! I do have a little more Florida to share, including my 2nd and 3rd paddles of the year (no pix from the 3rd but it was very similar to the 2nd), but the Presidents' Day Paddle I called for was so spectacular, I have to share a few pix now.  read more...

Kayak rolling rambles!!

Frogma (Feb 17) - I don't know if this is true for all paddlers, but for me, an awful lot of the rolling game resides in my head. I didn't learn to roll all that fast; an early success (I didn't know how I'd done it, but hey, I was right-side up and the instructor swore he hadn't brought me up, so yay) in my first rolling class was followed by something uncomfortably close to a dislocated shoulder on my 1st attempt outside of a class.  read more...

Florida Day 3 - Myakka River Boat Tour

Frogma (Feb 10) - We'd visited the Myakka River State Park during last year's visit, and I'm so glad we went back this year.  read more...

A paddle pleasure at Robinson Preserve will be due to all these amazing birds there!!

Frogma (Feb 7) - Starting off with the Great Blue Heron who hangs out at Peter and Valerie's condo. Last year he was actually perched on the mangroves just above our heads as we went out for a paddle,  read more...

Unique Conservation efforts in Robinson Preserve, Annamaria Island, Florida

Frogma (Feb 4) - On Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), my sister and TQ and I all headed up to Annamaria Island, where some friends from the NYC kayaking community.  read more...

Jan 29Frogma First Paddle of 2020 - Florida Mangrove Tunnels with Adventure Kayak Sarasota, January 19th
Jan 20Frogma The Bay Houses of Long Island
Jan 16Frogma The new season of 2020 looks good for a well geared paddler!!
Jan 7Frogma George's Dumpling Paddle - Lake Sebago paddle and cookery session last year
Jan 2Frogma New Year's Day with the Sebago Canoe Club
Jan 1Frogma Happy New Year! Last Paddle of 2019 - 12/28/2019, Loon, Seal, and Good Friends
Dec 27 2019Frogma Christmas Bird Count Part 3 - Christmas Seal
Dec 26 2019Frogma Happy Solstice
more...


