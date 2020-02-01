Logrolling Contest at Sheepshead Bay

More from Frogma

Presidents' Day Paddle 2020 - With Seals! Frogma (Feb 22) - I couldn't have asked for a better kickoff for my local 2020 paddling year! I do have a little more Florida to share, including my 2nd and 3rd paddles of the year (no pix from the 3rd but it was very similar to the 2nd), but the Presidents' Day Paddle I called for was so spectacular, I have to share a few pix now. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Kayak rolling rambles!! Frogma (Feb 17) - I don't know if this is true for all paddlers, but for me, an awful lot of the rolling game resides in my head. I didn't learn to roll all that fast; an early success (I didn't know how I'd done it, but hey, I was right-side up and the instructor swore he hadn't brought me up, so yay) in my first rolling class was followed by something uncomfortably close to a dislocated shoulder on my 1st attempt outside of a class. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

