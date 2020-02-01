Presidents' Day Paddle 2020 - With Seals!
Frogma
1 hour ago
I couldn't have asked for a better kickoff for my local 2020 paddling year! I do have a little more Florida to share, including my 2nd and 3rd paddles of the year (no pix from the 3rd but it was very [...]
More from Frogma
Kayak rolling rambles!!
Frogma (Feb 17) - I don't know if this is true for all paddlers, but for me, an awful lot of the rolling game resides in my head. I didn't learn to roll all that fast; an early success (I didn't know how I'd done it, but hey, I was right-side up and the instructor swore he hadn't brought me up, so yay) in my first rolling class was followed by something uncomfortably close to a dislocated shoulder on my 1st attempt outside of a class. read more...
Florida Day 3 - Myakka River Boat Tour
Frogma (Feb 10) - We'd visited the Myakka River State Park during last year's visit, and I'm so glad we went back this year. read more...
A paddle pleasure at Robinson Preserve will be due to all these amazing birds there!!
Frogma (Feb 7) - Starting off with the Great Blue Heron who hangs out at Peter and Valerie's condo. Last year he was actually perched on the mangroves just above our heads as we went out for a paddle, read more...
Unique Conservation efforts in Robinson Preserve, Annamaria Island, Florida
Frogma (Feb 4) - On Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), my sister and TQ and I all headed up to Annamaria Island, where some friends from the NYC kayaking community. read more...
First Paddle of 2020 - Florida Mangrove Tunnels with Adventure Kayak Sarasota, January 19th
Frogma (Jan 29) - Not quite the complete thaw-out you might think - Florida has its winter cold snaps too and an early look at the weather forecast had me wanting to get in a paddle on Sunday the 21st, as that day was going to be in the high 60's/low 70's and not too windy. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Jan 20
|Frogma
|The Bay Houses of Long Island
|Jan 16
|Frogma
|The new season of 2020 looks good for a well geared paddler!!
|Jan 7
|Frogma
|George's Dumpling Paddle - Lake Sebago paddle and cookery session last year
|Jan 2
|Frogma
|New Year's Day with the Sebago Canoe Club
|Jan 1
|Frogma
|Happy New Year! Last Paddle of 2019 - 12/28/2019, Loon, Seal, and Good Friends
|Dec 27 2019
|Frogma
|Christmas Bird Count Part 3 - Christmas Seal
|Dec 26 2019
|Frogma
|Happy Solstice
|Dec 24 2019
|Frogma
|Out paddling the shores in the Fog for the Christmas Bird Count!!
|Dec 23 2019
|Frogma
|300 Miles Done - Christmas Bird Count in the Fog, Part 1
|more...
