First Paddle of 2020 - Florida Mangrove Tunnels with Adventure Kayak Sarasota, January 19th
|Frogma
|1 hour ago
|
Not quite the complete thaw-out you might think - Florida has its winter cold snaps too and an early look at the weather forecast had me wanting to get in a paddle on Sunday the 21st, as that day was [...]
The Bay Houses of Long Island
Frogma (Jan 20) - I've done a couple of paddles with Sebago in Hempstead Bay, and I've thought it must be like a dream to be able to spend summer months in these bay houses. read more...
The new season of 2020 looks good for a well geared paddler!!
Frogma (Jan 16) - The weather gods have been teasing me unmercifully since the holidays ended and work is back to normal - we are 7 work days into 2020 and I swear that half of those would've been beautiful paddling days (remember, a careful paddler is going out waterproof this time of year so a little rain is no trouble at all ... read more...
George's Dumpling Paddle - Lake Sebago paddle and cookery session last year
Frogma (Jan 7) - George is a great guy and he loves making dumplings, and he loves teaching other people how to make dumplings too - it's one of his family's cooking traditions and he loves passing it along. This made for a wonderful autumn gathering at the American Canoe Association camp at Lake Sebago in Harriman State Park read more...
New Year's Day with the Sebago Canoe Club
Frogma (Jan 2) - Happy New Year from Brooklyn! Sad to say I did NOT join this salty crew on the water today - there was a small craft advisory, and I've gotten in so much really beautiful paddling in the last few weeks that I just wasn't inspired to deal with all the winter gear for what was likely to be a shortish paddle with a hard slog back home at the end. read more...
Happy New Year! Last Paddle of 2019 - 12/28/2019, Loon, Seal, and Good Friends
Frogma (Jan 1) - So here we are in the last hours of 2019...TQ and I aren't big partygoers and I always look forward to the Sebago Canoe Club gathering, so we're home and I'm cooking chicken adobo for the potluck and figured I would put up a post about my last paddle of 2019. This ended up being on Saturday, 12/28 read more...
|Dec 27 2019
|Frogma
|Christmas Bird Count Part 3 - Christmas Seal
|Dec 26 2019
|Frogma
|Happy Solstice
|Dec 24 2019
|Frogma
|Out paddling the shores in the Fog for the Christmas Bird Count!!
|Dec 23 2019
|Frogma
|300 Miles Done - Christmas Bird Count in the Fog, Part 1
|Dec 18 2019
|Frogma
|12/12/2019 a Quiet Paddle to Broad Channel
|Dec 18 2019
|Frogma
|Some Great Paddling and almost got to paddle when it was snowing!!
|Dec 11 2019
|Frogma
|2019 Challenge Plus
|Dec 2 2019
|Frogma
|Escape From Black Friday 2019
