First Paddle of 2020 - Florida Mangrove Tunnels with Adventure Kayak Sarasota, January 19th Source: Frogma When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Not quite the complete thaw-out you might think - Florida has its winter cold snaps too and an early look at the weather forecast had me wanting to get in a paddle on Sunday the 21st, as that day was [...] → read original → Frogma

More from Frogma

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





New Year's Day with the Sebago Canoe Club Frogma (Jan 2) - Happy New Year from Brooklyn! Sad to say I did NOT join this salty crew on the water today - there was a small craft advisory, and I've gotten in so much really beautiful paddling in the last few weeks that I just wasn't inspired to deal with all the winter gear for what was likely to be a shortish paddle with a hard slog back home at the end. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: