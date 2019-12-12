Playak Logo


First Paddle of 2020 - Florida Mangrove Tunnels with Adventure Kayak Sarasota, January 19th

Source:Frogma
When:1 hour ago
Not quite the complete thaw-out you might think - Florida has its winter cold snaps too and an early look at the weather forecast had me wanting to get in a paddle on Sunday the 21st, as that day was [...]

More from Frogma

The Bay Houses of Long Island

Frogma (Jan 20) - I've done a couple of paddles with Sebago in Hempstead Bay, and I've thought it must be like a dream to be able to spend summer months in these bay houses.  read more...

The new season of 2020 looks good for a well geared paddler!!

Frogma (Jan 16) - The weather gods have been teasing me unmercifully since the holidays ended and work is back to normal - we are 7 work days into 2020 and I swear that half of those would've been beautiful paddling days (remember, a careful paddler is going out waterproof this time of year so a little rain is no trouble at all ...  read more...

George's Dumpling Paddle - Lake Sebago paddle and cookery session last year

Frogma (Jan 7) - George is a great guy and he loves making dumplings, and he loves teaching other people how to make dumplings too - it's one of his family's cooking traditions and he loves passing it along. This made for a wonderful autumn gathering at the American Canoe Association camp at Lake Sebago in Harriman State Park  read more...

New Year's Day with the Sebago Canoe Club

Frogma (Jan 2) - Happy New Year from Brooklyn! Sad to say I did NOT join this salty crew on the water today - there was a small craft advisory, and I've gotten in so much really beautiful paddling in the last few weeks that I just wasn't inspired to deal with all the winter gear for what was likely to be a shortish paddle with a hard slog back home at the end.  read more...

Happy New Year! Last Paddle of 2019 - 12/28/2019, Loon, Seal, and Good Friends

Frogma (Jan 1) - So here we are in the last hours of 2019...TQ and I aren't big partygoers and I always look forward to the Sebago Canoe Club gathering, so we're home and I'm cooking chicken adobo for the potluck and figured I would put up a post about my last paddle of 2019. This ended up being on Saturday, 12/28  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 27 2019Frogma Christmas Bird Count Part 3 - Christmas Seal
Dec 26 2019Frogma Happy Solstice
Dec 24 2019Frogma Out paddling the shores in the Fog for the Christmas Bird Count!!
Dec 23 2019Frogma 300 Miles Done - Christmas Bird Count in the Fog, Part 1
Dec 18 2019Frogma 12/12/2019 a Quiet Paddle to Broad Channel
Dec 18 2019Frogma Some Great Paddling and almost got to paddle when it was snowing!!
Dec 11 2019Frogma 2019 Challenge Plus
Dec 2 2019Frogma Escape From Black Friday 2019
more...


See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.