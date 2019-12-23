Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef support unicef
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

New Year's Day with the Sebago Canoe Club

Source:Frogma
When:36 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Happy New Year from Brooklyn! Sad to say I did NOT join this salty crew on the water today - there was a small craft advisory, and I've gotten in so much really beautiful paddling in the last few wee [...]

→ read original → Frogma

More from Frogma

Happy New Year! Last Paddle of 2019 - 12/28/2019, Loon, Seal, and Good Friends

Frogma (Jan 1) - So here we are in the last hours of 2019...TQ and I aren't big partygoers and I always look forward to the Sebago Canoe Club gathering, so we're home and I'm cooking chicken adobo for the potluck and figured I would put up a post about my last paddle of 2019. This ended up being on Saturday, 12/28  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Christmas Bird Count Part 3 - Christmas Seal

Frogma (Dec 27 2019) - Merry Christmas! Finally finishing off my Christmas Bird Count posts a week and a half later. I enjoyed these ones, such a different focus from anything I've done before.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Happy Solstice

Frogma (Dec 26 2019) - Spectacular 22 degree halo during today's solstice bird watching paddle on Jamaica Bay, NYC. Looking forward to the return of the light. Click on the photo for a better view.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Out paddling the shores in the Fog for the Christmas Bird Count!!

Frogma (Dec 24 2019) - I've attempted to reproduce our route here, beginning and ending at Sebago in the Paerdegat. The blue sections were just travelling, no counting allowed there, since had the day been clearer, those waters and shoreline would've been visible from Floyd Bennett Field...  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

300 Miles Done - Christmas Bird Count in the Fog, Part 1

Frogma (Dec 23 2019) - So I am delighted to report that last Saturday, December 14th, I wrapped up my personal challenge of making it to 300 miles of paddling here in 2019.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 18 2019Frogma 12/12/2019 a Quiet Paddle to Broad Channel
Dec 18 2019Frogma Some Great Paddling and almost got to paddle when it was snowing!!
Dec 11 2019Frogma 2019 Challenge Plus
Dec 2 2019Frogma Escape From Black Friday 2019
Nov 26 2019Frogma North Fork Vacation Day 3 - A Walk in the Woods
Nov 20 2019Frogma Encountering rough waters paddling to the Orient Lighthouse
Nov 11 2019Frogma North Fork Vacation 1st Full Day - Lazy Day With a Walk on the Beach
Nov 10 2019Frogma Four Years Ago - First Paddle After Surgery
Nov 4 2019Frogma 11/2 - A Beautiful Paddle With A Seal Sighting!
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.