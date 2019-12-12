[please login to make this ad block disappear]
300 Miles Done - Christmas Bird Count in the Fog, Part 1
|Source:
|Frogma
|When:
|44 min. ago
|Rating:
|
So I am delighted to report that last Saturday, December 14th, I wrapped up my personal challenge of making it to 300 miles of paddling here in 2019.
More from Frogma
12/12/2019 a Quiet Paddle to Broad Channel
Frogma (Dec 18) - 2nd paddle of my mini-staycation, and I'd had high hopes for the day as the winds were forecast to be low pretty much all day. read more...
Some Great Paddling and almost got to paddle when it was snowing!!
Frogma (Dec 18) - As I mentioned in my last post, I'm taking a mini-vacation this week to take advantage of a few days that looked likely to be good paddling weather. Wednesday and Thursday were both great, I got in 15.5 miles on Wednesday and 12.5 on Thursday - both days it was just so nice out I went further than planned. read more...
2019 Challenge Plus
Frogma (Dec 11) - Got in another 11 miles towards my 2019 goal yesterday with my friend Ilene. It was a pretty day but a little breezy; I'd originally looked for people to paddle with me to Dead Horse Bay and back, but the northwest wind wasn't quite west enough for the shore to give the protection I'd hoped for, so rather than a long slog back against the wind, we did both arms of Mill Basin. read more...
Escape From Black Friday 2019
Frogma (Dec 2) - I escaped by land this year the forecast was for a lovely day but a bit on the breezy side for paddling, so I decided to go for a shorewalk. read more...
North Fork Vacation Day 3 - A Walk in the Woods
Frogma (Nov 26) - Wednesday the 23rd dawned prettier than the day before - but the forecast was for even higher winds. There are some nice sheltered places where we could've gone for a paddle, but after the day before, neither of us was really set on paddling in the wind again. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Nov 20
|Frogma
|Encountering rough waters paddling to the Orient Lighthouse
|Nov 11
|Frogma
|North Fork Vacation 1st Full Day - Lazy Day With a Walk on the Beach
|Nov 10
|Frogma
|Four Years Ago - First Paddle After Surgery
|Nov 4
|Frogma
|11/2 - A Beautiful Paddle With A Seal Sighting!
|Oct 29
|Frogma
|A Hudson river Canoe Paddle Voyage captured in this book - RIver
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|