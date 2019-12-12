Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

300 Miles Done - Christmas Bird Count in the Fog, Part 1

Source:Frogma
When:44 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

So I am delighted to report that last Saturday, December 14th, I wrapped up my personal challenge of making it to 300 miles of paddling here in 2019.

→ read original → Frogma

More from Frogma

12/12/2019 a Quiet Paddle to Broad Channel

Frogma (Dec 18) - 2nd paddle of my mini-staycation, and I'd had high hopes for the day as the winds were forecast to be low pretty much all day.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Some Great Paddling and almost got to paddle when it was snowing!!

Frogma (Dec 18) - As I mentioned in my last post, I'm taking a mini-vacation this week to take advantage of a few days that looked likely to be good paddling weather. Wednesday and Thursday were both great, I got in 15.5 miles on Wednesday and 12.5 on Thursday - both days it was just so nice out I went further than planned.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

2019 Challenge Plus

Frogma (Dec 11) - Got in another 11 miles towards my 2019 goal yesterday with my friend Ilene. It was a pretty day but a little breezy; I'd originally looked for people to paddle with me to Dead Horse Bay and back, but the northwest wind wasn't quite west enough for the shore to give the protection I'd hoped for, so rather than a long slog back against the wind, we did both arms of Mill Basin.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Escape From Black Friday 2019

Frogma (Dec 2) - I escaped by land this year the forecast was for a lovely day but a bit on the breezy side for paddling, so I decided to go for a shorewalk.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

North Fork Vacation Day 3 - A Walk in the Woods

Frogma (Nov 26) - Wednesday the 23rd dawned prettier than the day before - but the forecast was for even higher winds. There are some nice sheltered places where we could've gone for a paddle, but after the day before, neither of us was really set on paddling in the wind again.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Nov 20Frogma Encountering rough waters paddling to the Orient Lighthouse
Nov 11Frogma North Fork Vacation 1st Full Day - Lazy Day With a Walk on the Beach
Nov 10Frogma Four Years Ago - First Paddle After Surgery
Nov 4Frogma 11/2 - A Beautiful Paddle With A Seal Sighting!
Oct 29Frogma A Hudson river Canoe Paddle Voyage captured in this book - RIver
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.