Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Great paddling update - Allen Creek, Georgia

Source:Down Hill Kayaking
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

January is often a time of high rainfall and awesome boating around northeast Alabama and 2019 was no exception.  However, after a couple weeks of great paddling my creeking season was suddenly put o [...]

→ read original → Down Hill Kayaking

More from Down Hill Kayaking

Large guy’s review of the Pyranha 9R II Large

Down Hill Kayaking (Feb 4) - I was pretty excited when I heard Pyranha was going to make a second generation of the 9R series. The original 9R Large fit me well and complemented my Machno nicely for times when I wanted more speed. I also always have a some amount of anxiety surrounding a update of an existing boat that I like. I worry the new design might not suit me as well and being at the top of (or sometimes over) the weight range on most boats, sizing is always one of my biggest (pun intended) concerns (#bigguyproblems).  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.