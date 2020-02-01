Great paddling update - Allen Creek, Georgia

Down Hill Kayaking (Feb 4) - I was pretty excited when I heard Pyranha was going to make a second generation of the 9R series. The original 9R Large fit me well and complemented my Machno nicely for times when I wanted more speed. I also always have a some amount of anxiety surrounding a update of an existing boat that I like. I worry the new design might not suit me as well and being at the top of (or sometimes over) the weight range on most boats, sizing is always one of my biggest (pun intended) concerns (#bigguyproblems). read more...

