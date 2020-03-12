Playak Logo


BSUPA SUP Conference & Coronavirus

Source:British SUP Association
When:4 hrs. ago
It is with regret that we have decided this morning to postpone the BSUPA Conference on Saturday 28th March, at which you had most kindly agreed to attend.

→ read original → British SUP Association

