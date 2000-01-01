Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Welcome to the Team – Kimberley Kenyon

Source:Badfish SUP
When:47 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

In November we announced the arrival of Badfish boards into Canada. As part of this growth we are excited to welcome Kimberley Kenyon to the team! Read on to hear more about Kimberley in her own words [...]

→ read original → Badfish SUP

More from Badfish SUP

Chasing Waves and Family Balance With Claire Graff

Badfish SUP (Mar 20) - Here’s an uplifting and honest portrayal of family/adventure life balance by team rider and mother of two Claire Graff. She shows us the beauty and challenges in holding onto the things we love throughout parenthood.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Welcome to the Team: Brayden Kirby-Billingsley

Badfish SUP (Feb 28) - Badfish is proud to announce a new addition to the team, Brayden Kirby-Billingsley. Brayden belongs to the new wave of youth who are adopting River Surfing as native users. He lives in Ft. Collins, CO, which is home to the brand new Poudre River Whitewater Park. At age 11, Brayden started experimenting with river-boogie boarding on a thrift store snow sled.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Rafting for peace on Pato River, Colombia

Badfish SUP (Jan 30) - A few months ago I had the privilege of joining the 24 and under Costa Rican Men’s team in Colombia. The team was invited to Colombia’s National Rafting competition, ‘Remando Por La Paz’ (Rafting for Peace), as honorary guests. The competition was held at a FARC disarmament camp on the Pato River in Miravalle, San Vicente del Caguán, Colombia.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

Surfrider Foundation
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.