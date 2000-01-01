Rafting for peace on Pato River, Colombia

Badfish SUP (Dec 20 2019) - These boards are so sick, and I’ve had so many ants in my pants waiting for them. As soon as they arrived, I took the opportunity to run the cream of the crop, the Rivershred, on the Confidence Run of the Upper Clackamas River during a Get Out and Paddle. It was magic. This is a whole new board shape for me and I’m gonna tell you all about it… read more...

