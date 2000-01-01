Playak Logo


Banana shaped Rivershred board Review - It’s got a huuuuge rocker !!

Source:Badfish SUP
When:2 hrs. ago
These boards are so sick, and I’ve had so many ants in my pants waiting for them. As soon as they arrived, I took the opportunity to run the cream of the crop, the Rivershred, on the Confidence Run [...]

More from Badfish SUP

Badfish SUP Announces Partnership With Effort, Inc. for Southeastern Sales Representation

Badfish SUP (Dec 15) - Badfish SUP, maker of stand up paddleboards and river surfing boards and based in Salida, CO, is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Spencer Cooke and his multi-media and sales organization, Effort, Inc.  read more...

5 Friends, 5 Days, & 166.5 Miles – Green River to Hite

Badfish SUP (Nov 26) - The idea had been rolling around my head for a couple years now. It’s pretty simple and has been done countless times through the ages by all sorts of river runners in various crafts. Paddle from Green River, Utah down to the confluence of the Colorado and through Cataract Canyon into Lake Powell.  read more...

Introducing Reta Boychuk as Canada Sales Rep

Badfish SUP (Nov 21) - We’re growing and so is our demand! We are very excited to be expanding our market into Canada. Our Canada distribution center will be based out of Kamloops, B.C. and Reta Boychuk as our new Canadian sales rep.  read more...

Paddlers benefit in many ways by taking to the water, it’s a healthy lifestyle!!

Badfish SUP (Oct 26) - Here are reasons why being on water is good for us. And the best way to be on water, in the midst of nature, is ofcourse heading out to lake, river , beach or ocean and do some paddling. Choose your craft - SUP, Canoe, kayak and head to the water. You deserve to relax, enjoy yourself so give yourself that simple luxury.  read more...

