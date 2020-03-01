Playak Logo


The Fight Against Covid-19 Must Begin With Clean Water for All

Source:American Rivers
When:57 min. ago
Rating:
Life as we know it has shifted. COVID-19 has dominated our news stations, our Facebook timelines, and even our thoughts. The impact of COVID-19 is cross cutting. This global pandemic crosses race, soc [...]

→ read original → American Rivers

More from American Rivers

Dams on rivers needs to be improved else risk grave spillway failure damage

American Rivers (Mar 7) - t’s been three years since our nation’s tallest dam, Oroville Dam, partially failed, forcing downstream evacuations, environmental damage, and costly emergency repairs. In the wake of the main spillway failure, a host of environmental groups (including American Rivers), the public, and governmental agencies responded.  read more...

The Pacific Northwest Region requires a effective Snake River salmon recovery plan

American Rivers (Mar 4) - Salmon-dependent communities across the Pacific Northwest feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, reliving the same day over and over again. We’re looking at yet another Snake River salmon recovery plan that will almost certainly fail and is unlikely to survive legal challenges. Isn’t it time for new solutions?  read more...

Green Infrastructure: Gateway Into Sustainability for Cities

American Rivers (Feb 25) - Cities across the nation face severe challenges that pose a risk to the health of communities and their rivers. Unlike natural environments, the vast quantity of asphalt surfaces found in urban areas prevents rainfall from infiltrating into the ground.  read more...

A Crisis Just Under the Surface: Stopping the Alarming Loss of Freshwater Biodiversity

American Rivers (Feb 20) - At American Rivers, we go about our work with an optimistic, can-do spirit. Clean water, healthy rivers, and thriving communities are our watchwords.  read more...

Record Number of States (26!) Remove Dams in 2019

American Rivers (Feb 18) - More states than ever before are getting involved in restoring rivers through dam removal, and it is wonderful to see!  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Feb 17American Rivers Cheers to Greene Township on Scotland Pond Dam Removal
Feb 17American Rivers Busting Dams on Vermont’s White River
Feb 17American Rivers Can we have a free-flowing river AND a reliable water supply?
Feb 13American Rivers NEPA Act implementation important for clean air, water and environment!!
Feb 1American Rivers Taking care of your waterways and rivers for having clean drinking water
more...


