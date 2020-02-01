[please login to make this ad block disappear]
The Pacific Northwest Region requires a effective Snake River salmon recovery plan
Salmon-dependent communities across the Pacific Northwest feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, reliving the same day over and over again. We’re looking at yet another Snake River salmon recovery [...]
Green Infrastructure: Gateway Into Sustainability for Cities
American Rivers (Feb 25) - Cities across the nation face severe challenges that pose a risk to the health of communities and their rivers. Unlike natural environments, the vast quantity of asphalt surfaces found in urban areas prevents rainfall from infiltrating into the ground. read more...
A Crisis Just Under the Surface: Stopping the Alarming Loss of Freshwater Biodiversity
American Rivers (Feb 20) - At American Rivers, we go about our work with an optimistic, can-do spirit. Clean water, healthy rivers, and thriving communities are our watchwords. read more...
Record Number of States (26!) Remove Dams in 2019
American Rivers (Feb 18) - More states than ever before are getting involved in restoring rivers through dam removal, and it is wonderful to see! read more...
Cheers to Greene Township on Scotland Pond Dam Removal
American Rivers (Feb 17) - As a result of the dam removal project, approximately 1,000 feet of previously-impounded aquatic habitat will be restored! read more...
Busting Dams on Vermont’s White River
American Rivers (Feb 17) - A watershed approach to river restoration is reconnecting habitat throughout the White River Basin for the benefit of people and nature read more...
|Feb 17
|American Rivers
|Can we have a free-flowing river AND a reliable water supply?
|Feb 13
|American Rivers
|NEPA Act implementation important for clean air, water and environment!!
|Feb 1
|American Rivers
|Taking care of your waterways and rivers for having clean drinking water
|Jan 20
|American Rivers
|River protection at the national level: A look back at 2019 and what’s ahead in 2020
|Jan 20
|American Rivers
|Approach by WNWR to have wildlife thrive around the Waccamaw River and the refuge
