Green Infrastructure: Gateway Into Sustainability for Cities

Source:American Rivers
When:25 min. ago
Cities across the nation face severe challenges that pose a risk to the health of communities and their rivers. Unlike natural environments, the vast quantity of asphalt surfaces found in urban areas [...]

A Crisis Just Under the Surface: Stopping the Alarming Loss of Freshwater Biodiversity

American Rivers (Feb 20) - At American Rivers, we go about our work with an optimistic, can-do spirit. Clean water, healthy rivers, and thriving communities are our watchwords.  read more...

Record Number of States (26!) Remove Dams in 2019

American Rivers (Feb 18) - More states than ever before are getting involved in restoring rivers through dam removal, and it is wonderful to see!  read more...

Cheers to Greene Township on Scotland Pond Dam Removal

American Rivers (Feb 17) - As a result of the dam removal project, approximately 1,000 feet of previously-impounded aquatic habitat will be restored!  read more...

Busting Dams on Vermont’s White River

American Rivers (Feb 17) - A watershed approach to river restoration is reconnecting habitat throughout the White River Basin for the benefit of people and nature  read more...

Can we have a free-flowing river AND a reliable water supply?

American Rivers (Feb 17) - Heavier rains, more drought, growing populations, outdated dams, ageing water supply systems. These are the facts of life across the Carolinas and in Southern Appalachia. American Rivers is working with community partners to rethink clean, reliable waters.  read more...

