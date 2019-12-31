Playak Logo


Can we have a free-flowing river AND a reliable water supply?

Source:American Rivers
When:59 min. ago
Heavier rains, more drought, growing populations, outdated dams, ageing water supply systems.
These are the facts of life across the Carolinas and in Southern Appalachia. American Rivers is working [...]

→ read original → American Rivers

NEPA Act implementation important for clean air, water and environment!!

American Rivers (Feb 13) - NEPA was enacted in 1969, among the first wave of environmental legislation passed in the late sixties and early seventies – the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1968, the Clean Air Act in 1970, the Clean Water Act in 1972, the Endangered Species Act in 1973 – in an attempt to reverse the degradation of the nation’s air, water, and natural resources  read more...

Taking care of your waterways and rivers for having clean drinking water

American Rivers (Feb 1) - To help preserve America’s waterways with an eco-resolution (and still continue to have access to clean drinking water), American Rivers’ National River Cleanup® program has partnered with Cascade Blonde American Whiskey to share five easy ways to be more river friendly in 2020.  read more...

River protection at the national level: A look back at 2019 and what’s ahead in 2020

American Rivers (Jan 20) - 2019 was another challenging year for the protection of our nation’s rivers and clean water. American Rivers spent much of the year fending off seemingly relentless attacks against environmental laws through rollbacks and repeals of important regulations at multiple agencies.  read more...

Approach by WNWR to have wildlife thrive around the Waccamaw River and the refuge

American Rivers (Jan 20) - Communities across coastal South Carolina will benefit from land protections pioneered by the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) and its partners. Over the years, a warming climate, sea level rise and rapid development has posed a growing threat to wildlife in and around the Refuge.  read more...

Big News for the Gila River – America’s Most Endangered River for 2019

American Rivers (Dec 31 2019) - We are closer than ever to securing more permanent protection for New Mexico’s last major free-flowing river.  read more...

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 24 2019American Rivers Looking Back on 2019 – Looking Ahead to 2020
Dec 24 2019American Rivers Governor Inslee’s Lower Snake Dams report: why it matters and what’s next
Dec 22 2019American Rivers To Break Bread, We Need Water
Dec 21 2019American Rivers A call to the public to nominate Oregon rivers that need protection
more...


