River protection at the national level: A look back at 2019 and what’s ahead in 2020
|American Rivers
|2 hrs. ago
2019 was another challenging year for the protection of our nation’s rivers and clean water. American Rivers spent much of the year fending off seemingly relentless attacks against environmental la [...]
More from American Rivers
Approach by WNWR to have wildlife thrive around the Waccamaw River and the refuge
American Rivers (3 hrs. ago) - Communities across coastal South Carolina will benefit from land protections pioneered by the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) and its partners. Over the years, a warming climate, sea level rise and rapid development has posed a growing threat to wildlife in and around the Refuge. read more...
Big News for the Gila River – America’s Most Endangered River for 2019
American Rivers (Dec 31 2019) - We are closer than ever to securing more permanent protection for New Mexico’s last major free-flowing river. read more...
Looking Back on 2019 – Looking Ahead to 2020
American Rivers (Dec 24 2019) - The holiday season is upon us, and between the deep-fried turkey disaster, the sprigs of plastic mistletoe hanging about, and the cat knocking down the Christmas tree, ‘tis the season to look back upon the year that was, and get excited for the new year ahead. read more...
Governor Inslee’s Lower Snake Dams report: why it matters and what’s next
American Rivers (Dec 24 2019) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee today released a draft report detailing findings from the Lower Snake River Dams Stakeholder Process. Here’s why this report matters for rivers, people and salmon in the Northwest, and what comes next. read more...
To Break Bread, We Need Water
American Rivers (Dec 22 2019) - Water connects us across generations, cultures, geographies. And, though we may often forget, water also connects us across tables. We need water. Food, needs water. The production of one apple requires 18 gallons. A 1/3-pound hamburger is 660 gallons of water in the making. read more...
|Dec 21 2019
|American Rivers
|A call to the public to nominate Oregon rivers that need protection
|Dec 13 2019
|American Rivers
|Eagles, Salmon, and a Free-Flowing River
|Dec 5 2019
|American Rivers
|Bring river conservation in your talks with family this holiday season!!
|Dec 4 2019
|American Rivers
|Frozen 2: the river movie of the decade?
|Nov 27 2019
|American Rivers
|A champion for rivers: remembering river hero Claude Terry
|Nov 25 2019
|American Rivers
|Video: Lessons from the Klamath River
|Nov 21 2019
|American Rivers
|Congaree Creek flowing free thanks to dam removal
