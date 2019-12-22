Playak Logo


River protection at the national level: A look back at 2019 and what’s ahead in 2020

Source:American Rivers
When:2 hrs. ago
2019 was another challenging year for the protection of our nation’s rivers and clean water. American Rivers spent much of the year fending off seemingly relentless attacks against environmental la [...]

Approach by WNWR to have wildlife thrive around the Waccamaw River and the refuge

American Rivers (3 hrs. ago) - Communities across coastal South Carolina will benefit from land protections pioneered by the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) and its partners. Over the years, a warming climate, sea level rise and rapid development has posed a growing threat to wildlife in and around the Refuge.  read more...

Big News for the Gila River – America’s Most Endangered River for 2019

American Rivers (Dec 31 2019) - We are closer than ever to securing more permanent protection for New Mexico’s last major free-flowing river.  read more...

Looking Back on 2019 – Looking Ahead to 2020

American Rivers (Dec 24 2019) - The holiday season is upon us, and between the deep-fried turkey disaster, the sprigs of plastic mistletoe hanging about, and the cat knocking down the Christmas tree, ‘tis the season to look back upon the year that was, and get excited for the new year ahead.  read more...

Governor Inslee’s Lower Snake Dams report: why it matters and what’s next

American Rivers (Dec 24 2019) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee today released a draft report detailing findings from the Lower Snake River Dams Stakeholder Process. Here’s why this report matters for rivers, people and salmon in the Northwest, and what comes next.  read more...

To Break Bread, We Need Water

American Rivers (Dec 22 2019) - Water connects us across generations, cultures, geographies. And, though we may often forget, water also connects us across tables. We need water. Food, needs water. The production of one apple requires 18 gallons. A 1/3-pound hamburger is 660 gallons of water in the making.  read more...

